BURLEY — Some Cassia County school employees shed tears Thursday after a meeting where the district’s board voted to accept a contract to privatize maintenance and custodial services.
The change will affect 60 employees.
Cassia County School District trustees Bruce Thompson, Heber Loughmiller and Darin Moon voted in favor of the more than $3 million contract with ABM Industries that officials say will save nearly $500,000. Trustee Jeff Rasmussen abstained from the vote with no comment and Trustee Ryan Cranney was absent.
The district will work to set a timeline for the transition and get information to employees as soon as possible, district officials said.
“There are a lot of hurt people here,” said Linda Jones, regional director of the Idaho Education Association, after the meeting.
Randy Okelberry, 60, head custodian at Burley High School, is set to retire in three years and he expects the change to impact his whole family.
“I have two disabled kids and a wife," Okelberry said. "I didn’t work 25 years for this."
Although the district says the company will hire eligible employees and the benefits and pay will be comparable, Okelberry said he does not think that will be true and he will lose his accrued unused sick leave and the retirement will not be as good as PERSI, the state government retirement program.
The board’s approval of the contract came after a recommendation from Cassia County School District Superintendent James Shank, who pointed out 16 reasons why it was a good move for the district, including the savings, creation of more jobs and better services.
The Cassia County School District sent out additional points in favor of the change in an email on Friday. Shank said the district thinks the move will be a step forward in the care and upkeep of facilities and that the district is being responsive to patrons who are asking for the district to do a better job with upkeep.
Shank said the district cares about its employees and wants to see them continue in their careers with ABM.
“This was a set up. The decision was made on May 31,” Cary Hamilton, maintenance employee said after the meeting.
Hamilton went to Blackfoot with district official to ask ABM employees questions about their transition to the company.
Hamilton said the employees had their bosses with them and he thought they did not feel at liberty to honestly speak their minds about the company.
The Cassia County Education Association helped the maintenance workers file a grievance in June against the school district claiming the board violated Idaho law and its own policy, as it considered the process.
District officials said previously the district is responding to the grievance. One worker also came forward and said the proposal was retaliation after he and a coworker alerted the district that chemicals were being improperly stored and handled.
Good move by the school to privatize the maintenance operations. Schools have become very expensive to operate, with levies, assessment and requests for more money becoming all to frequent. I hope the school can additional ways to save money and not have to ask taxpayers for more.
Why are people acting as if this was a surprise move on the part of the school district? This was first officially raised back in September when the new superintendent and the current assistant superintendent had been discussing this with the current school board members. Then in March, was when the district started to openly notify all of the maintenance department employees of the coming changes for the next school year. Why didn't the Idaho Education Association, especially the IEA Region IV director begin to investigate this matter or for that matter the local association (union - who primarily negotiates for teachers, but does represent classified employees who are members) back then? Maybe because at that time, the majority of these employees were not members, but in May were suddenly being recruited to join the union. Why were the two co-presidents of the CCEA not involved in this matter? (by the way, one of their spouses is a member and is a custodian in the district)? All of a sudden everyone is acting as if this was the first of this matter being raised. Not so. There has been numerous underhanded things that have taken place during this school year, including the firing (yes firing, not resignation as stated in school board minutes) of teachers, school principals, etc.. Even one, who was forced to take an early retirement. Luckily, one of these folks has been able to find a job, but for the others, they chose to retire, and one is still seeking employment, Sadly, the IEA Region IV Director failed to represent these folks and left them hanging. In fact, at the two school board meetings (June and this one) she was not present nor did she address the school board on this matter or any other matters that have taken place during the school year. One of those teachers who was fired, was working on their certification and a Master's Degree but somehow paperwork was sitting intentionally under a pile on the desk of the former clerk of the district who retired in the middle of the school year. Now the district has hired people to teach our children who do not hold a degree and for most, is paying their education expenses through funds from the assistant superintendent. IEA needs to investigate their employee Region Director(who does socialize with her members quite often, and if a member is not a part of her circle of friends, including her Facebook, will do nothing but sell them out), and all school board members should be recalled, as both the superintendent and assistant superintendent should be investigated. By the way, Cassia has become so corrupt in a number of things, that the state should investigate the things that do take place. But come on people, this news was not new, it has been on the table for a while, and it wasn't until June and this month that the IEA and CCEA decided to take some action. They should have been there for all their members and not a select group.
