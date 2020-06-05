Cassia County Prosecutor Doug Abenroth tabbed as new Minidoka County magistrate judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission selected Cassia County Prosecutor Douglas G. Abenroth as Minidoka County’s new magistrate judge.

He will replace Judge Rick Bollar, who retired May 29.

Magistrates Commission Chairman Eric J. Wildman announced the appointment Friday afternoon after the commission interviewed five “highly qualified applicants seeking appointment,” according to a press release issued by the Fifth Judicial District.

“Judge Wildman and the Magistrates Commission are confident that the people of Minidoka County will be well served by the appointee, Douglas G. Abenroth,” the release said.

Abenroth, 43, of Burley, started practicing law in 2005 as a deputy prosecutor for Cassia County. He was appointed in 2014 as the county’s prosecutor and he was elected to the position in 2016.

He received a bachelor's of science degree from Brigham Young University—Idaho in 2000 and his juris doctorate degree from the Willamette University College of Law Salem, Oregon, in 2005.

Abenroth could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.