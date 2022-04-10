Cassia County list of candidates in the May primary election

BURLEY — Cassia County voters will choose Republican candidates in the May 17 primary election in several races.

Running for the Republican bid in the commissioner District 2 race are Robert J. Kunau and Jim Powell. For the assessor’s office there are three candidates, Martin K. Adams, Darby V. Hawkes and Jay Lenkersdorfer.

Republican races for precinct committeemen include Burley 4, Theresa Forthun and C. Mark Peterson, Burley 6, Robyn Andersen and Heather Whitehead, 118 Parsons, Wendell E. Robinson II and Tiffany Schenk, 120 Springdale, Joseph W. Larsen and Lisa A. Stokes, 124 View, Hyrum Gibby and Kily Searle.

Uncontested races in the Republican primary include the county commissioner District 3 seat, Kent R. Searle, clerk of the district court, Joseph W. Larsen, treasurer, Laura Greener, coroner, Craig J. Rinehart.

Uncontested Republican races for precinct committeemen in Burley 1 is Derek Thomas, Burley 2, McCord Larsen, Burley 3, Doreen McMurray, Burley 5, Martin K. Adams, 107 Albion, Pat Field, 108 Almo, Sara Jane Ward, 109 Bridge, D. Lane Schumann, 110 Declo, Jana Darrington, 111 Elba, Tommy Hutchison, 112 Grandview, Tom E. King, 113 Heglar-Yale, no candidate filed, 114 Jackson, Delbert K. Buckley, 115 Malta, no candidate filed, 116 Oakley 1, Sarah Bedke, 117 Oakley 2, Paxton Robinson, 119 Pella, Mandy Baker, 121 Starrh’s Ferry, Ruthe S. Hobbs, 122 Sublett, Christina L. Powers, 123 Unity, Dwight W. Davis.

There are no Democratic candidates who filed.

