Cassia County judge retiring, Magistrates Commission seeks applicants
Cassia County judge retiring, Magistrates Commission seeks applicants

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Mick Hodges

BURLEY — The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission is recruiting a Cassia County magistrate judge to fill the seat of retiring Cassia County Magistrate Judge Mick Hodges on Dec. 31.

To be eligible for appointment the candidate must be at least 30 years old, a citizen of the U.S., and a legal resident of the state for at least two continuous years and must have held a license to practice law or held a judicial office in one or more jurisdictions for at least five continues years preceding the appointment. They must be a qualified elector in the state and must reside in the county where they are appointed.

The applications must be hand-delivered, faxed or mailed by noon Sept. 24.

After applicants are received a list of candidates will be announces along with a timeline for providing public comment.

Appointed magistrate judges serve an 18-month probation period and then face a county retention election for a four-year term

Hodges, a Rupert native, was a Twin Falls attorney when he was appointed as a Cassia County magistrate judge in February 2008.

Applicants should be delivered to Shelli Tubbs, Trial Court Administrator, Fifth Judicial District, 427 Shoshone St. No., P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83303-0126, 208-736-4085, fax 208-736-4002 or emailed to stubbs@tfco.org.

Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a man in the killing of his wife's two youngest children and the husband's previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

