Cassia County Historical Museum summer events

June 12 — Family History Lecture presented by David Badger, director of the Family History Center. Light refreshments will be provided. 6:30 p.m.

June 22 — Open House with tours and light refreshments. 6:30 p.m.

July 11 — Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Noon

July 20 — Safety festival with the Burley Fire Department and local vendors, free bicycle helmets. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 10 — Rodeo Ticket Scavenger Hunt. Noon

Aug. 15 — Cattlemen’s Branding Fest. Cattlemen are encouraged to bring their irons to brand a piece of wood or leather for a museum display. A donation of at least $10 is encouraged. The proceeds will go toward museum repairs. Noon

Sept. 21 — Community Marshmallow Roast, bring your own willow. 6:30 p.m.