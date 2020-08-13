Cassia County Fair & Rodeo plans COVID-19 precautions

The rodeo, held on two nights, is expected to draw 500 to 600 participants.

“Because so many rodeos were cancelled this year, the cowboys are hunting rodeos,” Samples said. “It may be the best rodeo we’ve ever had.”

Horse racing and the 4-H shows will still be held.

The livestock sale will be limited to buyers only and adults do not have to wear a mask, but the youth will be encouraged to wear masks.

Health screenings will be performed on volunteers, which include a temperature check and questionnaire.

“We thought we’d try and do that for people,” Samples said.

There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the fair and extra cleaning of the bathrooms, picnic tables and other high-use areas.

“We asked all the vendors not to put any condiments out. If someone wants condiments the vendor will have to put them on. It’s just a small change,” Samples said.

There will be the usual number of vendors and although some pulled out like church groups, others stepped in to take their place.