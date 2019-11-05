{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A two-vehicle crash involving a Cassia County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation, officials say.

Tristen G. Brown, 24, was driving north on Idaho Highway 27 in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, as Cassia County Sheriff Deputy Chelsea Holcomb was responding to an emergency with lights and sirens running at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown’s vehicle collided with Holcomb’s 2013 Ford Crown Victoria, which was headed east from the highway at the intersection with 27th Street, according to an Idaho State Police statement.

Holcomb was taken by personal vehicle to Cassia Regional Hospital.

Both northbound lanes on the highway and the east side of the intersection were blocked for about one hour.

Idaho State Police is investigating the incident. 

