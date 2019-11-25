Joy of Giving donations

Donation boxes for new gift items for Mini-Cassia nursing home residents to give to their loved ones for Christmas can be found at:

Desert West Land Surveys

American Title Co.

Idaho Central Credit Union

Impact Athletics

Parkview Care & Rehabilitation Center

Burley High School

John V. Evans Elementary

Ace Hardware

Dot Foods

Zion Lutheran Church

Unity Ward Church

First Presbyterian Church

For more information call Cindy Hansen at 208-670-4405.