Burley's downtown flowerpot project flourishes despite COVID-19 challenges

BURLEY — Downtown will continue to have a splash of iconic color this summer after a turn of events nearly dried up the city’s flowerpot project.

More than two hundred pots of flowers were planted by volunteers last week in front of businesses on Overland Avenue and Main Street.

Bev Stone, member of the Burley Area Action Team (BAAT,) said the group joined with the city of Burley in 2008 to brighten downtown with flowers during the summer months.

Mike Sandmann, owner of Evergreen Nursery and Landscape, who grew the plants for the pots, retired last year, Stone said.

“When we approached other nurseries to take over the job we found out that what we had been paying Mike was not covering his costs and his time,” said Stone. “He was doing it each year basically as a community service.”

Sandmann also provided landscaping services to the city’s Centennial Park when it was built in 2005.

“Without him we wouldn’t have been able to afford the water fountains and features at the park,” Stone said.

City Administrator Mark Mitton said the city budgets about $30,000 a year for the city beautification project and about $15,000 of that goes to purchase the flowers.