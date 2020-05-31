Burley's downtown flowerpot project flourishes despite COVID-19 challenges

BURLEY — Downtown will continue to have a splash of iconic color this summer after a turn of events nearly dried up the city’s flowerpot project.
More than two hundred pots of flowers were planted by volunteers last week in front of businesses on Overland Avenue and Main Street.
Bev Stone, member of the Burley Area Action Team (BAAT,) said the group joined with the city of Burley in 2008 to brighten downtown with flowers during the summer months.
Mike Sandmann, owner of Evergreen Nursery and Landscape, who grew the plants for the pots, retired last year, Stone said.
“When we approached other nurseries to take over the job we found out that what we had been paying Mike was not covering his costs and his time,” said Stone. “He was doing it each year basically as a community service.”
Sandmann also provided landscaping services to the city’s Centennial Park when it was built in 2005.
“Without him we wouldn’t have been able to afford the water fountains and features at the park,” Stone said.
City Administrator Mark Mitton said the city budgets about $30,000 a year for the city beautification project and about $15,000 of that goes to purchase the flowers.
Burley High School Agriculture Teacher Sam Condie said Terina Davis connected him with BAAT and he decided to take on the project and ordered plant plugs last September.
Condie said he was faced with another challenge when COVID-19 closed schools and prevented students from going onto school property to plant or tend the flowers.
“We didn’t think we’d be able to have flowers at all this year after COVID struck,” Stone said.
After the pandemic closed the school, he “pulled up the boot straps,” and figured out how to finish the project.
“It definitely took me out of my comfort zone, but it was a great learning experience,” he said.
Registered nurse Dillon Wright and his mother, Darla Wright, helped by taking care of the plants the class normally grows for its spring sale, which took some pressure off, he said.
The yearly spring sale raises money for the program.
The school district also allowed para-educators to help tend the city’s plants, which in turn helped the paras out with a few work hours, he said.
A singles ward from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered the flowers to the cement pots downtown.
Condie said they added more flower colors to the mix this year, including purple, pink, red velour and silver with marigolds in the center, which serve as an aiming device for city workers who water the plants via truck.
Condie said the plants got “a little more leggy” than they would have liked and they will be trimmed back.
“Hopefully, we will do better and better each year and live up to Mike’s standards,” he said.
Condie said in coming years the project will give students a great learning opportunity and be a source of pride.
Stone, along with LynAnn Arnell, Susan Price and Linda Petersen, form the core group of BAAT, which also works on other projects to beautify the city.
Stone said they have received many requests from new businesses for pots and they would like to expand the flowerpot program.
