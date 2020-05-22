Burley's 34th Spudman Triathlon on July 25 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Burley Lions Club Spudman Committee made the decision to cancel its 34th Spudman Triathlon on July 25 due to possible community spread of COVID-19.

Mike Tilley, one of the race directors for the event said they weighed the $3.5 million economic impact of the event with the health risks associated with the virus before making the decision.

The race had drawn its capacity of 2,300 athletes who registered for the event and they will all be given full refunds, he said.

The feedback from athletes so far, he said, has been very positive.

“Given that this decision is being made due to the health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we approached the decision from a health perspective. It wasn’t an accounting question, so we did not consult with accountants and it wasn’t a sports question so we did not consult with athletes. It wasn’t a political question, so we did not consult with politicians,” said Tilley.

Tilley said the committee spoke with health care professionals they knew personally.