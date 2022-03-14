Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

BURLEY — A Burley woman is running for the state senate seat in District 27.

Jeanie Hakes, 56, has lived in Burley for 26 years.

“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

Hakes and her husband Dennis Hakes have six children who were raised in Mini-Cassia.

The couple owns a family business that produces products used on dairy farms worldwide.

“We design, patent and sell them around the world,” she said.

Hakes received a degree in education in Brigham Young University with a teaching certificate for ages K-8.

She has not held any prior political offices.

“I’m running because I love my state and love this way of life and I want to preserve this way of life for my children and my grandchildren.

In 2019 Hakes and her husband began holding general and political prayer rallies.

“Through that, we made connections with people in politics,” she said. “It got us thinking more seriously about how we could help more.”

Hakes said she decided to run this year because “It feels like the time is urgent and things are slipping away.”

She is concerned about the state’s dependence on the federal government and will defend state sovereignty and the Idaho people’s Constitutional rights.

Idaho should repeal the grocery sales tax, she said, and she was concerned that legislative leaders did not allow a bill on that to be heard by the legislature.

“What I’ve been told is that the legislators received more phone calls about the grocery tax repeal than any other issue,” she said. “To not allow the legislature to vote on it is disregarding what Idaho citizens want and what they are requesting.”

Hakes opposes critical race theory in schools and stands against tax breaks for big businesses when the state won’t give a grocery tax break to citizens.

She is concerned about citizens’ medical freedom to choose whether they get vaccinated and says “big pharma” should not have any control in those decisions.

“I am a courageous person who will stand up for the people in this district,” Hakes said.

