BURLEY — A Burley woman was killed Thursday in a two car collision east of Burley.
Katherine Blauer, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said.
The crash was at 3:47 p.m. at 515 E. Idaho Highway 81.
Witnesses told police a 16-year-old male driving a red 2011 Ford Fusion eastbound crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Blauer’s 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring.
Medic One, West Cassia Quick Response Unit, Burley Fire Department and Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue Extrication were called to assist with the crash.
The teenager and Blauer had to be removed from their vehicles, Warrell said.
The teen was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
His condition is unknown, Warrell said.
The road remained closed for two hours while officials completed the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.