Burley woman dies of injuries after crash

Emergency ambulance crash

BURLEY — A woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday west of Burley.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash remained under investigation on Friday and few details have been released.

Melinda Rose Herrera, 54, of Burley, was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where she died of her injuries, according to information released by Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell.

The crash was at 7:05 p.m. at 218 West on U.S. Highway 30.

Mario Analco, 58, of Burley, was driving a Ford F-150 west when a Gatorade bottle fell by his feet. He tried to retrieve the bottle and saw a semi-truck that was stopped and waiting to turn left.

Analco swerved to avoid the truck and struck a 2004 Buick Rainer in the driver's side door driven by Herrera. 

Analco was not injured.

