BURLEY — A local woman is charged with felony witness intimidation after Cassia County Sheriff investigators said she offered a woman $1,000 to lie to officers about a felony case.

Autumn Dawn Garcia, 26, of Burley was charged on Thursday after deputies said Garcia offered another woman money to change her story so charges would be dropped against Garcia, according to court documents.

Investigators said the woman reported that Garcia had stolen her identity in mid-December. The woman discovered the identity theft after she went in for a re-evaluation of eligibility for state food assistance and the agency told her someone used her identity to get a job. Employees from the company where Garcia worked identified Garcia from a photo lineup.

Earlier, Garcia had asked to use the woman's driver’s license and social security card to get a job, the woman said, but the former roommate of Garcia told her no. 

Garcia used yet another person to ask the woman to drop the felony charges, the woman said, adding that Garcia said she would pay the woman $1,000 when she got her tax return check.

A preliminary hearing on the felony misappropriation of personal identity charge against Garcia is set at 9 a.m. Jan. 8 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

A preliminary hearing in the witness intimidation case is set at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in the same courtroom.

