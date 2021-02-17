Burley wants state law changed to help it build a new airport

BURLEY — City officials are collecting support letters to change legislation that could pave the way for Minidoka County and Cassia County to work together to establish an airport authority.

The new legislation would allow the two counties to put an airport authority proposal on a ballot, which voters would have to pass with a simple majority, Burley City Administrator Mark Mitton said Tuesday during a Cassia County Commissioners meeting.

Idaho airport authority laws allow three or more counties to join together to form an airport authority, but Cassia and Minidoka counties do not have another adjoining county that does not already have an airport.

Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Declo, introduced the same regional airport authority legislation last year, Mitton said, but the legislation stalled in committee.

Once established, Mitton said, any funding requests made by the airport authority would have to pass with two-thirds voter approval.

“It would be an additional property tax,” Mitton said.

The commissioners did not immediately make a decision on the request. Cassia County Commissioner Kent Searle said he wanted to look at the site maps again to see if there were changes.