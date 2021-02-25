Burley teen killed in crash

BURLEY — A Burley teen was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck collided with a dirt bike.

According to a press release from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Hiland Avenue and Magnolia Avenue.

The drivers' names were not released by the sheriff's office.

A 44-year-old male of Burley who was driving a white Ford Ranger pickup told officers he was driving south on Hiland Avenue and started to make a left hand turn onto Magnolia Avenue when he hit the Kawasaki KX 100 motorcycle with an 18-year-old boy on it.

He told police that he did not see the motorcycle because it was dark and the motorcycle did not have headlights on. The motorcycle rider had been traveling north on Hiland Avenue.

On arrival, deputies started life-saving measures on the injured teen until Burley Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over. The teen was later taken to the hospital, where he died.

Hiland Avenue from 27th Street to 22nd Street was blocked off during the investigation to make sure the scene remained safe. Idaho State Police was contacted for assistance with completing the crash reconstruction.

