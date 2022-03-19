Burley teacher pledges to spend nothing on his bid for the Idaho House of Representatives

BURLEY — A local school teacher is running for Seat A in District 27 of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Republican Carl Voigt, 54, teaches at Burley Junior High School and is the school’s athletic director.

Voigt grew up in California and moved to Idaho in 1993 to attend Boise State University. He has lived in the Burley area since 2006 and teaches geography, military history and juvenile lawl. He was a principal at Declo High School, a district administrator in Twin Falls, and a director at Cassia Regional Technical Center for a year.

Voigt received an associate’s degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s degree in sociology, and a master’s degree in educational leadership. He has no prior political experience but has served as a leader during his career.

“I believe our political system is broken,” Voigt said. “I’m running in part because I want to be a part of the change.”

Voigt intends to run without spending any money and believes that the way candidates’ campaigns are often financed is also part of the problem.

“It’s a big step to run a zero-dollar campaign. I don’t want and won’t accept money for my campaign,” he said. “I don’t want money to be the issue. Who I am and what I stand for should be the reason I’m elected.”

Voit is also an avid supporter of term limits and said no state elected officials should be allowed to serve more than three terms.

“That’s plenty of time to represent their community,” he said.

Control of schools should be left to the local school districts, which know what is best for their communities. Because of the attached dollars, he said, state and federal governments often have too much influence on school decisions.

He is also an advocate for promoting technical careers to youth while acknowledging that higher degrees are the path to certain careers.

“I think we beat the four-year-degree drum way too loudly,” he said.

Voit said high-stakes Idaho Standards Achievement Tests have little value to students or schools.

“ISAT testing has to go away,” Voigt said. “For parents, teachers and administrators there is little to no benefit to them. I prefer a growth model. There is a better way to hold schools accountable and measure student learning.”

Voigt will also advocate for mental health services in communities.

He said it is time for him to help his fellow teachers and help set policy at the next level.

“I believe I’m the right person for this seat because of my education, experience and willingness to listen,” Voigt said. “I’m an average middle class working stiff with kids. I know there are a lot of issues and I don’t know how to solve them all, but I know we’ve got to try.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0