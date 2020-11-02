Burley teacher begs community to follow COVID-19 precautions

“Since March, I had been trying hard to be careful,” she said.

Sometimes, people are asymptomatic and may not know they are spreading the virus, she said, but other times people are not being honest about having it, and exposing people to it who may get really ill.

She was getting progressively sicker by the time she received a positive coronavirus test.

“When I walked to the bathroom, I felt like I’d just run a marathon,” said Johnson, who previously exercised regularly and was physically fit.

At one point she couldn’t catch her breath and she went into the emergency room at the hospital, where she learned the oxygen levels in her blood were low. At times her heart rate would skyrocket and her heart felt “like it was going to fall out of my chest.”

She wasn’t admitted to the hospital but was prescribed an inhaler to help ease her labored breathing.

“I still have to use the inhaler, which I didn’t have before, and I can’t work out the same,” she said. “It really set me back completely.”

Johnson, who previously had a resting heart rate of 64, now has an elevated rate of 74, which races to 130 when she performs “little tasks” like taking her dog for a walk.