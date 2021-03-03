Burley teacher awarded grant for water testing system

Burley — A Burley Junior High School science teacher was awarded a $750 grant from Cap Ed Credit Union.

Teacher Jessica Johnson will use the grant to purchase a water testing system for her classes. The testing system will be used to study ecosystems.

The testing equipment will allow her students to test their own ecosystems, focusing on testing water sources in Burley to see how healthy systems can be sustained.

Johnson wants to bring science to life for her students and looks forward to adding more excitement to the subject.

