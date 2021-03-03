 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley teacher awarded grant for water testing system
0 comments

Burley teacher awarded grant for water testing system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Burley Junior High School Teacher Jessica Johnson

Burley Junior High School Teacher Jessica Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

Burley — A Burley Junior High School science teacher was awarded a $750 grant from Cap Ed Credit Union.

Teacher Jessica Johnson will use the grant to purchase a water testing system for her classes. The testing system will be used to study ecosystems.

The testing equipment will allow her students to test their own ecosystems, focusing on testing water sources in Burley to see how healthy systems can be sustained.

Johnson wants to bring science to life for her students and looks forward to adding more excitement to the subject.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News