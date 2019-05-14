BURLEY — Cassia High School has several community garden plots available this summer.
A $20 refundable deposit is required and will be returned when gardeners fulfill cleanup requirements at the end of the season.
Four-by-8, 4-by-4, and 6-feet-round garden plots are available.
The gardeners will be responsible for planting, weeding, watering and harvesting their space. Water and hoses are available at the site. Timers and soaker hoses are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The plots are at the high school’s agriculture building, adjacent to Budge Field, 1010 W. 17th St.
Applications are online at cassiaschools.org/Page/6222 and will be accepted until all the spaces are claimed. Anyone with questions may call Jaysa Fillmore at 208-507-1892 or email her at filjaysa@cassiaschools.org.
