Burley's senior center suspends curbside meal pick up due to COVID-19 order
Burley's senior center suspends curbside meal pick up due to COVID-19 order

The Senior Junction Head Cook Debie Hoyt puts an entree on a Meals on Wheels plate March 20 in Burley.

BURLEY — The Senior Junction in Burley will no longer offer curbside meal pick-up due to the state's COVID-19 stay-at-home order — but Meals on Wheels delivery will continue.

Bob Alverson, site director said the change was prompted by Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-at-home order that this week. The change will take effect on Monday, March 30.

“We will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. Once the order is lifted and we are allowed to do so, we will reopen our dining room,” said Alverson. “Please watch our Facebook page and sign in front of the center for continuing updates. Please stay safe.”

