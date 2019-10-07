{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

BURLEY — The former director of a senior center has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after being accused of taking more than $1,000 from the center. 

Catherine Ann Walcroft, 53, of Rupert, gave the Cassia County Magistrate Court a written guilty plea to aiding in a misdemeanor on Friday during the scheduled preliminary hearing in the case, according to court records.

The maximum penalty for aiding in a misdemeanor is a fine of $1,000 and 180 days in jail.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A sentence hearing is set for 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 30 in magistrate court.

Walcroft was accused of stealing money from The Senior Junction between January and November 2017. Detectives said she paid for personal items with handwritten checks, took cash without permission and used a financial card for unapproved purchases.

The theft was discovered after an accounting firm performed an audit and found multiple instances where funds were used inappropriately, court records said.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments