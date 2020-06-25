You are the owner of this article.
Burley Public Library-Summer Reading Program
July 3, 4, 7, the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave., will be closed.

Summer STEM will start at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at a first-come-first serve basis.

July 8, The Magnetic Dark Side

July 22, Mini Bow

 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Storybook Park, story time and mystery bag

July 9, Little Hens & Falling Skies

July 23, Huzzah!

 Mystery Bag via curbside pickup

July 9 - July 16

July 23 -July 29

Bingo Cards and Passports are due August 1. No late exceptions please put them in the drop box.

