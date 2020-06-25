Burley Public Library-Summer Reading Program

July 3, 4, 7, the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave., will be closed.
Summer STEM will start at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at a first-come-first serve basis.
July 8, The Magnetic Dark Side
July 22, Mini Bow
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Storybook Park, story time and mystery bag
July 9, Little Hens & Falling Skies
July 23, Huzzah!
Mystery Bag via curbside pickup
July 9 - July 16
July 23 -July 29
Bingo Cards and Passports are due August 1. No late exceptions please put them in the drop box.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!