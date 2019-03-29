BURLEY — The Burley Public Library will ask voters May 21 to approve a renewal of a temporary two-year operating override levy with a 3 percent increase.
The $277,280 levy will be assessed for each year in 2019 and 2020.
This will be the seventh election held for the temporary operating levy, which was implemented in 2007.
The levy will allow the library to continue the services it currently provides, board member Tommie Dean said.
The money will be used to fund librarians and support staff salaries and benefits along with collection development and maintenance. It pays for a children and youth librarian to deliver reading support and educational programs and help select age-appropriate materials. The levy also pays for computer and technology classes, the summer reading program and after-school programs. It supplies after-school study and assignment assistance through junior resource interns for traditional library and skilled computer help and for library programs.
The levy is also used to fund a contract computer tech and provide audio support for library programs. Other uses include citizen access to member public libraries in a consortium and pays for ongoing operating costs of the library automation system and equipment systems. It also funds the purchase of additional books, e-books, audio books, software and tutorial databases along with library operating supplies.
