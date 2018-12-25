BURLEY — Terry Barnes, come on down. You’re the next Burley contestant on “The Price is Right.”
Barnes, 66, who owns a dental lab, and his wife, Karla, visited the daytime Emmy Award-winning game show while they were in Los Angeles for the World Series in October.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” he said.
The couple, married for 41 years, bought priority tickets online for the show — in its 47th season.
Barnes grew up watching the television program and was excited about visiting the set that day.
About 300 people were in the show’s audience and only 10 people were called to the front. After placing the closest bid to the price on an item, six made it onstage.
“I feel really blessed to have been called,” he said. “It was really thrilling. You just can’t believe the crowd; there were a lot of wild and crazy people.”
Karla Barnes said she couldn’t believe it when the announcer called her husband’s name and she “instantly shut down.”
“He’s never even gone to the grocery store in his life,” she said. “I was trying to help him by holding up my fingers to tell him how much to bid. It was a really exciting environment and everyone was just having a great time.”
Barnes agreed to abide by the company’s rules that prevent him from divulging any spoilers before his appearance.
The show will be broadcast at 9 a.m. Thursday on KMVT.
The Barneses plan to have family members come over to their house for an eggs and pancakes party to watch the show.
