Burley man sentenced to therapy program for child sex abuse

BURLEY — A Burley man was sentenced to a therapeutic program run by the state for up to a year after pleading guilty to lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Brett Michael Dayley, 39, pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to the charge prior to being sentenced Tuesday, according to court records.

After the program, the judge will decide if Dayley will go straight to his 17 years of probation or go to prison for up to 17 years.

Dayley was charged in March with rape of a child under age 16 with the perpetrator age 18 or over, willfully possessing child sexually exploitative material, knowingly distributing child sexually exploitative material, child sexual abuse with a child under age 16 and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony. Those charges were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe also sentenced Dayley to pay $545.50 in court costs and a $5,000 civil penalty to the victim.

A request for victim restitution was left open.

According to court records, Dayley was charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl he met while playing softball.

