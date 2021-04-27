Burley man sent to prison for aggravated assault

BURLEY — A Burley man was sentenced Monday to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault under a plea agreement.

Antonio J. Delacruz, was originally charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, according to court records.

Four counts of lewd conduct were dismissed by the prosecutor under the agreement.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe ordered a unified prison sentence for Delacruz. He will be in prison for at least a year and a half and will have 3.5 years of indeterminate time.

Court costs were waived due to Delacruz being indigent, but a $5,000 fine will serve as a civil judgment to benefit the victim.

He was also ordered to pay for his presentence evaluation and public defender. He was given 38 days of credit for time served.

Delacruz was charged in August 2018 after police said he sexually abused a young boy.

