 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley man sent to prison for aggravated assault
0 comments
alert top story

Burley man sent to prison for aggravated assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Antonio J. Delacruz

Delacruz

BURLEY — A Burley man was sentenced Monday to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault under a plea agreement.

Antonio J. Delacruz, was originally charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, according to court records.

Four counts of lewd conduct were dismissed by the prosecutor under the agreement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe ordered a unified prison sentence for Delacruz. He will be in prison for at least a year and a half and will have 3.5 years of indeterminate time.

Court costs were waived due to Delacruz being indigent, but a $5,000 fine will serve as a civil judgment to benefit the victim.

He was also ordered to pay for his presentence evaluation and public defender. He was given 38 days of credit for time served.

Delacruz was charged in August 2018 after police said he sexually abused a young boy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News