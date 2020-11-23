Burley man’s window tint shop finds success

His brother-in law, Manuel Garcia, told him to come to Idaho. He would hire him to work at his windshield and chip repair shop. So, in 2003, he moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, with his wife and three children and he worked for his brother-in-law for five years.

His brother-in-law saw that he did a good job with chips and replacement windows, and suggested he should open up his own windshield and chip repair shop.

“The only catch was that he didn’t want me to open up shop in Blackfoot, said Ortiz.

Ortiz said he had a customer from Burley who would take his trucks and car all the way to Blackfoot to repair the windshields.

“I was hesitant, because there were already three other windshield shops in the Burley area,” he said.

Three shops are about right for a small area, he said.

The customer told him that he did great work, and took pride in his job and said Burley needed him. After much thought, he decided to give it a try.

After the money was saved up, and the right location was found - he started his business – The Tint Shop.