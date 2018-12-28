BURLEY — A Burley man pleaded guilty to grand theft after police said he and two other teens stole $15,000 worth of toys from the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council.
A sentence hearing for Kaden M. Black, 20, is set at 10 a.m., Feb. 12 in Cassia County District Court, according to court records.
Black pleaded guilty Nov. 27 with an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but does not necessarily admit his guilt.
The Cassia County Prosecutor's Office will recommend a suspended sentence of two to seven years with probation and restitution.
The two teens were charged with grand theft, burglary and conspiracy. A third teen was charged with possession of stolen items. Their cases are not open to the public.
The Christmas Council got some of the stolen toys back in June but many of the packages were ripped up and the toys broken.
A Christmas Council member reported the theft after she discovered the building had been broken into.
Investigators tracked Black and the teens through a post on a local buy, sell, trade site, where they had advertised a drone for sale matching the description of one of the stolen toys.
Officers found the teens and Black at one of the juvenile's homes, where the toys were stashed inside the house, in and around a shed and in Black's pickup truck, which was parked in the alley at the house. The stolen items included older boys toys, drones and perfume.
