BURLEY — A Burley man has pleaded guilty to two child sex charges under a plea deal with the state.
Eric J. Hamblin, 37, was charged last fall in two separate cases after two girls told officials he had inappropriately touched them, according to court documents.
He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 and to one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under age 16. In return, the Cassia County Prosecutor's Office will dismiss five counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16, between the two cases.
Hamblin is accused of sexually touching a girl, who was 9 to 11 years old at the time, on numerous occasions. She is now 16 years old.
The second girl told police Hamblin touched her when she was 11 years old. She is now 13.
The plea agreement allows the prosecution and defense open sentence recommendations, which means each side can argue for the sentence they want.
A sentence hearing in the case is set at 10 a.m. June 11 in Cassia County District Court.
