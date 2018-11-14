BURLEY — A Burley man was killed Tuesday and another man injured during a tree trimming accident in the Jackson area of Cassia County.
Cassia County Detective Kevin Horak said Corbin Bowers, 28, was killed and Emmett Koyle, 26, also of Burley, was injured.
Koyle was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, Horak said, and is in critical condition.
The accident occurred at 1:45 p.m. at 780 N. 1150 East, where Bowers and Koyle were in a bucket truck about 60 feet above the ground, Horak said.
“They were in the bucket together and had tied off a branch to the bucket,” Horak said. “When they cut the branch it pulled the arm and bucket down to the ground. The branch was just too big.”
Bowers was killed on impact.
A 911 call from the two men’s coworkers with Tree Trouble was directed to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to Cassia County.
According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s blotter, the property belongs to Kyle Carpenter.
