BURLEY — A Burley man was injured Monday after he was hit by a pickup while he was riding an ATV.
Cassia Regional Hospital Spokeswoman Stephanie Curtis said Luis Hurtado was treated and released from the hospital after the incident.
Hurtado, 27, of Burley, was riding a 2008 Yamaha ATV, owned by Ryan Samples, of Burley, at 8:05 a.m., when he was hit by Mercedes Guzman, 18, of Burley, who was driving a 2013 Ford F150 pickup, according to the Cassia County Sheriff’s report.
When deputies arrived at the corner of 16th Street and Pomerelle Avenue, they found Hurtado lying on the side of the road on a lawn.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
A witness told police that Guzman was driving faster than the other cars traveling past that intersection and when she turned. A police report said Guzman cut the corner and if she had not hit the man she would have driven into the turn lane.
Hurtado was turning left from Pomerelle Avenue onto 16th Street, and Guzman was turning left from 16th Street to Pomerelle Avenue.
Guzman told officers the sun was in her eyes and she could not see the ATV. She was cited for improper left turn and no insurance.
