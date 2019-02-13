BURLEY — A Burley man who stole $15,000 worth of toys from the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council was given a suspended sentence with probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
Kaden M. Black, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to a suspended five to seven years in prison by Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe, according to court records.
Black was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $250 in public defender fees, $100 for the presentence report and court fees.
The Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office has 90 days to file a motion for restitution.
Black pleaded guilty to grand theft using an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but does not necessarily admit his guilt.
Charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy will be dismissed under the plea agreement.
Two minors were also charged with grand theft, burglary and conspiracy and a third minor was charged with possession of stolen items. Their cases are not open to the public due to their ages.
The four were charged in May after a Mini-Cassia Christmas Council member discovered the Overland Avenue building had been broken into.
Black and the juveniles were tracked by Cassia County Sheriff Office investigators when they advertised a drone for sale matching the description of one of the stolen toys on a local buy, sell and trade site.
Officers found Black at one of the juvenile’s homes, where the toys were stashed inside the house, in and around a shed and in Black’s vehicle, which was parked in the alley at the home.
In June, the Christmas Council got some of the stolen toys back, but discovered many of the packages had been ripped up and toys destroyed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.