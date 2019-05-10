{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — An 18-year old man was charged with rape after police said he had sex with a 12-year old Burley girl.

Ruben D. Chacon, of Burley, was charged on April 11. The Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office had previously filed a rape charge in the case and then dismissed it without prejudice prior to refiling the charge, according to court records.

The girl was interviewed at St. Luke’s CARES (Children at Risk Evaluation Services) in Twin Falls. She told officials Chacon went to her home five or six times, including one late December night when he came in through a window and stayed for several hours.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. May 17 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

