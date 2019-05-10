BURLEY — An 18-year old man was charged with rape after police said he had sex with a 12-year old Burley girl.
Ruben D. Chacon, of Burley, was charged on April 11. The Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office had previously filed a rape charge in the case and then dismissed it without prejudice prior to refiling the charge, according to court records.
The girl was interviewed at St. Luke’s CARES (Children at Risk Evaluation Services) in Twin Falls. She told officials Chacon went to her home five or six times, including one late December night when he came in through a window and stayed for several hours.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. May 17 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.