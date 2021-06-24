Burley man charged with aggravated assault

HEYBURN — A Burley man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he took off with a car belonging to another man and then attempted to hit the man with the car.

Teddy Lee Lybbert, 32, was also charged with misdemeanor charges of battery for punching the man in the face and with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arraigned Thursday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

According to court records, police were called at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Seventh and O streets for a report of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived they found a man with a small laceration on the side of his head. The man said he picked up Lybbert in Burley earlier in the day and had driven him to multiple locations.

The man said he was upset and yelling at Lybbert about driving him around when an altercation ensued.

The man told police he “felt his life was in danger,” and he pulled his 2008 gray Acura over to side of the road and jumped out of the vehicle to “flee from the altercation.”

The man said Lybbert then slid over to the driver’s seat and began driving the car.

The man said he took off running toward the first vehicle he could see.