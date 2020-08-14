Burley man arrested after crash and police chase

BURLEY — A Burley man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into a vehicle while leading police on a chase.
Collin Fukuji, 33, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempting to elude or flee from officers, possession of a controlled substance and altering or destroying evidence along with misdemeanor counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was also issued a citation for leaving the scene of a crash.
He was arraigned in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Friday.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Oakley Avenue at 1:55 p.m. after Fukuji allegedly failed to yield to emergency vehicles, according to a police report.
Fukuji was driving a 1994 white Subaru Legacy with officers in pursuit when he ran a stop sign at 16th Street and Parke Avenue and continued East on 16th Street.
He was traveling 50 mph when he attempted to overtake a blue Toyota Yaris driven by a 17-year-old.
Fukuji’s Subaru collided with the rear bumper of the Toyota and caused the Toyota to spin around and come to rest on the curb.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said Fukuji continued to led police on a chase “all over town,” before he jumped out of the vehicle at Kodiak America on Pomerelle Avenue and fled on foot.
“We were able to locate him and take him into custody,” Warrell said.
The Toyota's driver and her 12-year- passenger were taken to the hospital, the police report said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!