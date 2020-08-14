Burley man arrested after crash and police chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A Burley man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into a vehicle while leading police on a chase.

Collin Fukuji, 33, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempting to elude or flee from officers, possession of a controlled substance and altering or destroying evidence along with misdemeanor counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was also issued a citation for leaving the scene of a crash.

He was arraigned in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Oakley Avenue at 1:55 p.m. after Fukuji allegedly failed to yield to emergency vehicles, according to a police report.

Fukuji was driving a 1994 white Subaru Legacy with officers in pursuit when he ran a stop sign at 16th Street and Parke Avenue and continued East on 16th Street.

He was traveling 50 mph when he attempted to overtake a blue Toyota Yaris driven by a 17-year-old.

Fukuji’s Subaru collided with the rear bumper of the Toyota and caused the Toyota to spin around and come to rest on the curb.