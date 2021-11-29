Burley man accused of lewd conduct with a child

BURLEY — A Burley man is accused of lewd conduct with a child after he told police he molested a girl between who was 7 and 8 years old at the time.

Nathan Jaye Wrigley, 39, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.

He was arraigned in Cassia County magistrate court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set at 9 a.m. Dec. 10.

According to court documents, the case was originally investigated by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and then turned over the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wrigley told detectives that molested the girl three times between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 25, 2015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0