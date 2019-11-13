BURLEY — A 19-year-old man who police say raped a 12-year-old girl has accepted a plea agreement in the case, court records show.
Ruben D. Chacon, of Burley, was charged in April with rape. The rape charge had been previously filed, then dismissed without prejudice, prior to the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office refiling it, according to Cassia County court records.
Chacon agreed to enter an Alford plea, which means a defendant agrees to the facts of the case but not to every accusation made against them by law enforcement.
The girl told officials Chacon went to her home five or six times, including on a night last December, climbed through a window and stayed for several hours.
You have free articles remaining.
In court documents, Chacon said he believes the plea agreement is in his best interest and better than going to trial.
Under the agreement, both the state and the defense will recommend an eight-year fixed prison sentence with seven years indeterminate time and 15 years of probation once he is released. He will also pay restitution, with the amount to be determined at a later court date, and pay a $5,000 civil penalty to the victim.
The agreement also asks the court to order no contact with the victim for 15 years and he must pay all fines and court costs.
Chacon was ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation before the sentence hearing, which is slated for 10 a.m. Dec. 31 in Cassia County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.