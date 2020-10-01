Burley library plans October programs

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library will have programs in full swing this fall and virtual programs are coming in late October to November.
Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. the library will hold STEM/STEAM activities.
Oct. 7, building the longest straw pipeline
Oct. 14, painted rocks,
Oct. 21, marshmallow and pretzel stick structures
Oct. 28, paper bats
Story time will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. There will be a special guest presenter on Oct. 22. Eat Smart Idaho will do the first of a series called GO, GROW, GLOW!
Oct. 8, opposites
Oct. 15, weather
Oct. 22, GO, GROW, GLOW!
Oct. 29, happy Halloween, wear a costume for story time.
