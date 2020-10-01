 Skip to main content
Burley library plans October programs
Burley library plans October programs

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library will have programs in full swing this fall and virtual programs are coming in late October to November.

Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. the library will hold STEM/STEAM activities.

Oct. 7, building the longest straw pipeline

Oct. 14, painted rocks,

Oct. 21, marshmallow and pretzel stick structures

Oct. 28, paper bats

Story time will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. There will be a special guest presenter on Oct. 22. Eat Smart Idaho will do the first of a series called GO, GROW, GLOW!

Oct. 8, opposites

Oct. 15, weather

Oct. 22, GO, GROW, GLOW!

Oct. 29, happy Halloween, wear a costume for story time.

