Burley Irrigation District announces early water shut-off, unless conservation delays it

“Our natural flow in 2021 was a very different story. There was less than 50,000 AF of natural flow available to us this year which forced us to use our storage rights earlier and faster,” the letter said. “The bottom line is that we expect our storage rights to be exhausted approximately Sept. 1, if recent water usage continues unchanged.”

Voluntary actions by agricultural producers and residential customers to reduce consumption could extend the season further into the fall.

Water customers are asked to consider reducing any watering practices for the remainder of the year, which includes watering less frequently, not watering crop stubble and not planting fall-seeded crops like alfalfa or radishes this year.

Water conservation efforts for the remainder of the irrigation season will hopefully extend this year’s season and help protect next year’s irrigation supply.

“One of the hallmarks of our community is, and always has been, a willingness to pull together to help each other when faced with challenging circumstances. This is one of those times,” the letter said.

BID will provide weekly updates on its Facebook page and at the office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0