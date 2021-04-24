 Skip to main content
Burley High offers two comedies in one night
BURLEY — The Burley High School Dessert Theatre presents "One night, Two Comedies."

The May 1 performance will include "Any Body for Tea" by C.B. Gilford and "Alias Smedley Pewrtree" by Tim Kelly.

Performance is in the Burley High Little Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door.

