Burley High offers two comedies in one night
- The Voice
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cassia School District will have a familiar face as its new superintendent.
Green shoots are starting to pop up on the 90,190 acres of South Hills forest and grazing land blackened in the Badger Fire.
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital will hold a no-cost mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people ages 16 and older on Wednesday.
PAUL — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paul ward helped fill the Hope Community Food Pantry shelves — after a recent food drive.
Minidoka Memorial Hospital will hold an afterhours COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21, with priority given to students ages 16 and older.
A preliminary hearing has been postponed for the Burley man charged last month with killing his wife in October 2014.
Arterburn was charged in June 2019 after police said he sexually abused a child multiple times in 2013 while he babysat the child and their siblings.
Cassia County School District’s superintendent has accepted a new job in Idaho Falls.
BURLEY — Cree Milliron was selected as state secretary for Business Professionals of America (BPA) at the spring conference held in Boise.
DECLO — Declo teacher Dorene Allred was selected as the 2021 Idaho FCCLA Spirit of Advising recipient.