Burley grocery store owner runs for the Idaho House

BURLEY — A grocery store owner is running for District 27 Seat B of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Republican John Stokes, 49, of Burley was raised in Mini-Cassia and graduated from Burley High School. He and his wife have eight children.

“I’m running because I don’t think the politicians did a very good job protecting rights through the pandemic,” Stokes said.

During the lockdown, several businesses were deemed non-essential and some never reopened.

“We also added $5 trillion to the national debt,” he said. “They passed money around like candy and now we are suffering from inflation.”

Stokes said schools also shut down during the pandemic and there were “big debates” whether children should have to wear masks at school.

Stokes will support people’s right to choose and their freedom and advocate against government overreach.

He will also work to maintain local decision-making, he said.

Stokes earned a business degree from Brigham Young University.

His previous political experience includes serving as a committeeman for the Republican Party in the Springdale District.

He is also a partner in Pickett Equipment and serves on the board for Snake River Manufacturing, which is the parent company of Double L Manufacturing and SRM-Kodiak.

Stokes has served on the board of directors for the Associated Food Stores.

“I’m not a politician,” he said. “I’m a businessman.”

His other top issues include protecting water rights.

Stokes is concerned that there are politicians in the state promoting the removal of dams.

“The Magic Valley is magic is because of its water,” he said. “We have to protect our water rights.”

Water is an integral part of the valley and affects most businesses including agriculture, the manufacturing of agricultural equipment and the grocery business.

“I will take my hard work and common sense to Boise,” Stokes said. “I will protect people’s freedoms and lead the state to prosperity.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0