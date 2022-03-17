 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burley grocery store owner runs for the Idaho House

  • 0
John Stokes

John Stokes

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — A grocery store owner is running for District 27 Seat B of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Republican John Stokes, 49, of Burley was raised in Mini-Cassia and graduated from Burley High School. He and his wife have eight children.

“I’m running because I don’t think the politicians did a very good job protecting rights through the pandemic,” Stokes said.

During the lockdown, several businesses were deemed non-essential and some never reopened.

“We also added $5 trillion to the national debt,” he said. “They passed money around like candy and now we are suffering from inflation.”

Stokes said schools also shut down during the pandemic and there were “big debates” whether children should have to wear masks at school.

Stokes will support people’s right to choose and their freedom and advocate against government overreach.

People are also reading…

He will also work to maintain local decision-making, he said.

Stokes earned a business degree from Brigham Young University.

His previous political experience includes serving as a committeeman for the Republican Party in the Springdale District.

He is also a partner in Pickett Equipment and serves on the board for Snake River Manufacturing, which is the parent company of Double L Manufacturing and SRM-Kodiak.

Stokes has served on the board of directors for the Associated Food Stores.

“I’m not a politician,” he said. “I’m a businessman.”

His other top issues include protecting water rights.

Stokes is concerned that there are politicians in the state promoting the removal of dams.

“The Magic Valley is magic is because of its water,” he said. “We have to protect our water rights.”

Water is an integral part of the valley and affects most businesses including agriculture, the manufacturing of agricultural equipment and the grocery business.

“I will take my hard work and common sense to Boise,” Stokes said. “I will protect people’s freedoms and lead the state to prosperity.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Jeanie Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

Clay Handy running for Idaho House District 27 Seat B

Clay Handy running for Idaho House District 27 Seat B

“I think my experience is worth something. I am committed to the community and I’m a supporter of it. And I know how to negotiate,” Clay Handy said. “Some people think you can’t negotiate politics but I think you have to find agreement.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News