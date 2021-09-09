Burley grad takes leadership role in National Business Professionals of America

BURLEY — Keegan Ward, a 2021 Burley High School graduate and current student at Brigham Young University, was selected as the national vice president of the Business Professionals of America.

“I am incredibly honored to be elected to the national officer team. Business Professionals of America has done so much to help me grow as an individual and I look forward to providing opportunities to other students across the nation to develop and increase their skills," Keegan Ward said. I would like to thank everyone, especially my chapter advisors, Janet Cole and Chancey Christiansen, for helping me begin this amazing journey.”

He was chosen during the virtual spring conference.

He will be working with a team this year to promote National BPA and plan and organize the next leadership conference slated for May 4 – 8 in Dallas, Texas, along with working on other goals.

BPA is a career and technical student organization, which aims to give purpose to potential by not only being co-curricular, but by providing students extra opportunities to prove their business skills through competitive events.

Service plays a major part of the organization, which encourages members to give back to their communities. Students can choose to become involved and grow through the organization’s leadership programs and can serve at the chapter, regional, state and national levels.

