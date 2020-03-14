Burley Gordmans to hold grand opening March 31

BURLEY — Gordmans is opening a new store in town, one of two news stores for the company in the state.

The store will be located at the former Bealls store, 717 N. Overland Ave. The other store will open in Blackfoot.

The home décor and apparel store will hold its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration at 9 a.m. March 31.

“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” Stage Stores CEO Micheal Glazer said. “We are proud to be part of the Idaho communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting at each store and a $1,000 donation to a school or district. In Burley the donation will be made to the Cassia County School District.