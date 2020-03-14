Burley Gordmans to hold grand opening March 31

BURLEY — Gordmans is opening a new store in town, one of two news stores for the company in the state.
The store will be located at the former Bealls store, 717 N. Overland Ave. The other store will open in Blackfoot.
The home décor and apparel store will hold its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration at 9 a.m. March 31.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” Stage Stores CEO Micheal Glazer said. “We are proud to be part of the Idaho communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a ribbon-cutting at each store and a $1,000 donation to a school or district. In Burley the donation will be made to the Cassia County School District.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Glazer.
During the grand opening, Gordmans will give away insulated tote bags to the first 100 people and they will have a chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Participants who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will get payback rewards, a birthday gift and more.
Gordmans customers can also ship their Amazon order to the in-store Amazon counter for pick up.