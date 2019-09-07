BURLEY — Firefighters were able to contain a fire to a house's garage early Saturday.
The Burley Fire Department and Cassia County Medics responded to the fire at 600 W. U.S. Highway 30 at 6:46 a.m. after a passerby alerted the home's occupants that the garage was on fire, a statement from the fire department said.
The passerby was able to help the occupants evacuate the home safely.
Two engines and a water tender from Burley Fire and another engine and water tender from Heyburn Fire responded and were able to contain the fire to the garage with smoke and water damage to the main part of the house, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Burley Fire Burnout Fund is assisting the homeowners.
