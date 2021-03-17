Burley food truck a 'smashing' success

BURLEY — Fresh ingredients pared with original recipes are keeping some Mini-Cassia residents waiting in line outside Luella’s breakfast and lunch food truck.

Owner Alex Gillette opened the truck in April 2018 as a way to take her job with her on the road as she traveled with her boyfriend. But after the couple split, Gillette found a permanent home — 334 E. Main St. — and a permanent following of customers.

This was Gillette’s first winter keeping the food truck, which she named after her great grandmother.

Mason Thompson of Burley eats at the truck nearly every day.

“The breakfast burrito is the best thing I’ve ever had,” Thompson said. “But I like to mix it up every once in a while with the outlaw hash. It’s the best breakfast food I’ve had; she’s a good cook. It’s obvious that she likes what she does and when you like what you do, you do a better job. She cares what it tastes like.”

Thompson said he doesn’t mind standing in line at the food truck and “kind of likes” not having to go in to a restaurant.

“We always tell her she should charge more. That’s how good it is,” Thompson said.