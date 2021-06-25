Burley Fire Departments called to landfill fire, two other blazes on Thursday

BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department responded to three fires on Thursday, including one at the Milner Butte Landfill just before midnight.

According to a city of Burley Fire Department Facebook post, the department responded to a large fire at the landfill with flames in excess of 40 feet.

The Burley Fire Department could not be reached on Friday.

Two football field sized pits filled with an unknown flammable liquid were on fire, according the post.

A plan was made to contain the fire fueled by the liquid.

The blaze was extinguished with the help of Heyburn and Declo fire departments.

At 5:45 p.m. on Thursday the department also responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and burned several vehicles. As firefighters were mopping up that fire they were called to a structure fire at 757 Normal Ave. #C at 6:27 p.m., according to the Cassia County Sheriff’s police call blotter.

The structure fire was quickly put out but a storage building was a complete loss, according to the fire department.

