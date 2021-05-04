Burley fire burns family's home

BURLEY — No one was injured on Saturday after a house fire broke out at 757 Normal Ave.

“Everyone was out of the house,” Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman said. The fire was at 1:37 p.m.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, the family of four was assisted by the Burley Fire Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire coming from the back of the residence and a cat was successfully rescued.

Tolman said the fire started in the bathroom of the trailer home and spread to the bedroom.

Three fire engines and 10 firefighters responded to the call and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.

The cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.

