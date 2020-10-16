Burley family celebrates 100 years of movies Saturday

“When the freeway system came through it dried up many of the small towns and closed many of the theaters,” Harris said.

Harris worked at the theaters until he went away for college. He later moved back to the area with his family, and when his father died, he took over the business.

Over the years the business faced many challenges as silent films morphed to talkies, film made way for digital and drive-in theaters closed.

In the 1950s and 1960s, everyone was sure television would eclipse theaters, he said.

Century Stadium opened with one screen in 1977 and has continually grown and been updated.

About a dozen years ago, the company was the first in Idaho outside of Boise to convert to all digital equipment and a 3D movie “Avitar” was shown for 35 to 40 weeks.

“It was our longest running movie,” Harris said. “You have to keep up with the times and stay one step ahead. If you don’t have a nice place people won’t want to go there.”

Century Stadium 5 was converted to all stadium seating a few years back and one theater has all reclining chairs, he said.