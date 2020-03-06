Burley employee changes dire outcome for many lost, stray dogs

Last year, 381 dogs came into the six-kennel shelter. That’s 100 more dogs than the year before. Of those, 154 were returned to their owners, 217 were transferred to rescue partners, eight were adopted and two had to be euthanized, she said.

“We can go from zero dogs to slammed in the course of one day,” she said.

When she started working for the city the majority of the dogs were euthanized.

“She has changed animal control here,” Pawson said.

Pawson said Lee comes in on evenings and on weekends and transfers many of the dogs to rescues.

“If she has an idea, I try to figure out how to implement it,” Pawson said.

Pawson said Lee’s work also saves the city money through the donations she is able to procure and her works saves the city the costs of putting so many animals down.

At times, Lee has been able to talk people into surrendering animals that were not receiving proper care so they could be transferred to organizations that could help, he said.

Lee also photographs the dogs and posts their pictures on social media.